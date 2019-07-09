Sports tracker: Pune team emerge runners-up at inter-district badminton tournament

After knocking out champions of 2018 Thane in the semifinal, Pune team failed to deliver clinical performance against host team Nagpur as they went down 0-3 in the final of inter-district team championship at Nagpur District Badminton Association in Nagpur on July 3.

The home team started the final on right note with Rohan Gurbani defeating Harshal Jadhav 21-15, 21-8. Things became worst for visiting team as Tara Shah went down 8-21, 18-21 against Malvika Bansod in the second match. Pune needed to pull out a victory in the third to stay alive in the contest but twin brothers -- Arya and Dhruv Thakore lost to Nabeel Ahmed and Rohan Gurbani in 21-18, 17-21, 18-21.

Performance of Pune team

Round 1: bye

Round 2: bt Aurangabad 3-0

Quarter-finals: bt Raigad 3-0

Semi-finals: bt Thane 3-1

Final: lost to Nagpur 0-3

Riya Habbu poses with her trophies ( HT/PHOTO )

City shuttler Riya Habbu clinches under-19 title

City shuttler Riya Habbu defeated Tara Shah 21-10, 21-18 to clinch the under-19 girls title in the Maharashtra Junior (u-19) inter-district and open state championships which concluded at Nagpur District Badminton Association in Nagpur on July 7. For Habbu the final was all about chasing a familiar opponent. Habbu and Shah train at Nikhil Kanetakar Badminton Academy. Habbu controlled the first game right from the start and won it 21-10. In the second game, 14-year-old Shah gave tough fight before going down 21-18 in the 32 minute contest. It turned out to be an impressive performance from Habbu as she did not drop a game before winning the trophy. She won all the matches in straight two games. “We are good friends of the court but there is always a certain level of competitiveness when we both are playing,” said Habbu. In the doubles pair – Yash Shah and Harshal Jadhav emerged victorious as the duo defeated top seeded Shantanu Pawar and Vedant Kale 21-17, 14-21, 21-17.

Road to final (Riya Habbu)

Final: bt Tara Shah 21-10, 21-18 (32 minutes)

Semi-final: bt Riya Kunjir 21-17, 21-8 (25)

Quarter-final: bt 2-Siddhi Jadhav 21-13, 21-14 (30)

Fourth round: bt Ramsha Farooqui 21-4, 21-8 (20)

Third round: bt Adita Rao 21-17, 21-17 (36)

Second round: Shreya Nandanwar 21-10, 21-14 (21)

First round: bt Shreeya Hudekar 21-14, 21-7 (30)

Yash Shah (right) and Harshal Jadhav ( HT/PHOTO )

City lad Varun Kapur earns runners-up trophy in Russia

City player Varun Kapur had to settle with the runners-up trophy in the Russian Junior White Nights 2019 Tournament which concluded in Gatchina, Russia on July 7. Top seeded Kapur went down to third seeded country mate Meiraba Luwang 5-21, 9-21. In the semi-finals, Kapur defeated Woraphop Chuenkha from Thailand 21-15, 21-17. The quarter-final match saw Kapur defeating Artur Pechenkin from Russia 21-13, 21-17.

Varun Kapur’s performance

Final: lost to 3-Meiraba Luwang (Ind) 5-21, 9-21.

Semi-final: lost to Woraphop Chuenkha (Tha) 21-15, 21-17.

Quarter-final: lost to Artur Pechenkin (Rus) 21-13, 21-17.

Varun Kapur with runners-up trophy ( HT/PHOTO )

Pune League Kabaddi tournament from July 18

The Pune League Kabaddi tournament will be held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, boxing hall in Balewadi from July 18 to July 21. Eight teams in the men’s section and six teams in the women’s category will be seen in action in the four-day tournament. Both the finals will be played on July 21. All the teams for the tournament were selected from the trials which were conducted on June 16 at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, boxing hall. At least 400 men from various kabaddi clubs in the district, took part in trials, out of which 120 players were selected and divided into eight teams – 15 players in each team. Among women 115 players attended the selection camp, out of which, 84 players were selected and divided into six teams – 14 players per team. “Our initiative behind organising the tournament is to give kabaddi players from the district a chance to showcase their talent. The entry of all the teams is free of cost,” said Baburao Chandere organiser of the tournament.

Teams:

Men: Laybhari Pimpri-Chinchwad, Zunzhar Khed, Maay Mulshi, Baladhyay Baramati, Vegwan Pune, Chhava Purnadar, Sinhgad Haveli, Shivneri Junnar

Women: Baladhyay Baramati, Vegwan Pune, Laybhari Pimpri-Chinchwad, Zunzhar Khed, Maay Mulshi, Chhava Purnadar

Prizes (for men and women)

First place: ₹1, 76,000

Second place: ₹1, 44,000

Third place: ₹1, 12, 000

Fourth place: ₹1, 12, 000

