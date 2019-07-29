SPPU Committee recommends, 75% attendance necessary for earn and learn scheme

pune

The Aroon Adsul committee submitted new recommendations for upgrading the rules and regulations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) earn and learn scheme. The committee submitted a draft to the management council for approval after a meeting was held on July 26.

Adsool, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and currently the chairman of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), said, “Whenever a student takes admission in any department at the SPPU, he/she will need to get a reference letter from the head of the department (HOD). Along with that, the student will have to submit their Aadhaar card, bank account number and also thumb impression.”

“Only after this process, the student will be given the earn and learn code (ELC), which we have introduced in the system recently,” Adsool added.

“After getting enrolled under this scheme, every student now will give an undertaking in which the student will give assurance to the university to have 75 per cent minimum attendance in his respective class where he is studying,” he further added.

“So, if the attendance is less than 75 per cent, then the particular student will not get the payment under this scheme for that particular month. If the student remains absent for three months with less than 75 per cent attendance, then he/she will be removed from this scheme,” he said.

“Also, if a student fails, he will be removed from the scheme. The student will be paid according to the attendance record on the work,” he added.

We will be making a master list of all the students under this scheme, but later we will develop a software for the entire process to make it human interference-free, explained Adsul.

“A student can enrol under this scheme only for two years now, as maximum students need to get the benefit of the scheme. Earlier, the students use to take benefit of the scheme for years,” he added.

“So, once the management council approves these recommendations we will implement them from this academic year,” he concluded.

