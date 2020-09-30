e-paper
Home / Pune News / SPPU final year exams postponed

SPPU final year exams postponed

"There are several other exams scheduled like UPSC, MPSC and NET during the same period and many final year students have applied for such examination. Hence, we have decided to postpone the examination schedule to October 12," said Mahesh Kakade, director of SPPU's board of examination and evaluation.

pune Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:26 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
As per the earlier schedule declared by SPPU, written exams were supposed to start from October 1.
As per the earlier schedule declared by SPPU, written exams were supposed to start from October 1.(HT PHOTO)
         

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration on Tuesday announced that final year examinations will be postponed. Ongoing strike of non-teaching staff, clash of exam dates with other competitive exams and delay in appointment of an agency which will be working on exam conducting programme are among some reasons which have led to this decision.

“There are several other exams scheduled like UPSC, MPSC and NET during the same period and many final year students have applied for such examination. Hence, we have decided to postpone the examination schedule to October 12,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of SPPU’s board of examination and evaluation.

Examinations for backlog students, which were supposed to start from October 1 have also been postponed.

As per the earlier schedule declared by SPPU, written exams were supposed to start from October 1. For backlog students exams were supposed to be conducted between October 1 and 9 while for regular students the written exams were going to be held between October 10 and 30.

These exams were slated to be of 50 marks with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour. Currently, SPPU faculties are preparing question paper sets for around 3,300 different subjects. As per the earlier schedule the question paper sets were supposed to be ready by September 24, but till now they have not prepared such test sets for all the subjects.

Karan Jadhav, a final year student who has appeared for UPSC exams, said, “Many final year students have applied for several other exams to prepare for their further career. Now, due to clash of exam dates with SPPU, students were worried. The change in examination schedule is a relief for all of us.”

