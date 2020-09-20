e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / SPPU identifies 50 centres for conducting offline exams

SPPU identifies 50 centres for conducting offline exams

pune Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:03 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct the final-year student examinations and has identified 50 centres where the offline exams will be held. SPPU had earlier issued online forms to final year students to choose their preferred mode of examination- online or offline- wherein 85 per cent of students chose the online mode and rest opted for offline. This 15 per cent makes up around 50,000 students, who have opted for the offline mode of examination and hence, SPPU identified these centres.

“For offline mode, the exams will be conducted through Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) exam method. We have accordingly identified 50 centres which are affiliated colleges with SPPU in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district wherein these exams will be conducted. Students will have to choose a nearby centre to appear for the exam and soon we are going to issue online forms for it. All the colleges and centres are been given necessary instructions to conduct the exams with utmost safety of the students,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Of the total 50,000 students appearing through offline mode of examination, 22,000 students are located in Pune district. The others are from various districts who can choose their nearest examination centres.

Students, however, still prefer cancellation of exams or giving exams through assignments. “Most of the students who are studying at SPPU or any other affiliated colleges come from outside Pune and from across Maharashtra. As students are from rural areas and their economic condition is weak, they do not have electronic gadgets and can’t afford to travel back to Pune to give exams. SPPU should think of other options like giving subject-wise assignments to students and evaluate their marks on the basis of the assignment. In both the cases, online and offline students specially from the rural areas are suffering a lot,” said Kamlakar Shete, a final year student.

The written exams will start from October 1 and for the backlog students exams it will be held from October 1 to 9 while for regular students, the written exams will be held between October 10 to 30. Both these exams will be of 50 marks with multiple choice questions (MCQ) for a duration of one hour. The detailed stream and subject-wise schedule of the examination will be declared soon by the SPPU examination department.

top news
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
‘I am also a farmer’: What Rajnath Singh said on Rajya Sabha ruckus
‘I am also a farmer’: What Rajnath Singh said on Rajya Sabha ruckus
DC vs KXIP Live score: Pant, Iyer hold slide but KXIP still on top
DC vs KXIP Live score: Pant, Iyer hold slide but KXIP still on top
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In