SPPU’s Pumba delays action against 4 MBA students with fake CET marksheets

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:51 IST

Strap: One other student from the Indira Institute of Management also submitted a fake marksheet; the institute registered a case against him at Wakad police station

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Department of Management Science, also known as Pumba, has not yet taken action against the four students who were allegedly found to have submitted fake entrance test marksheets to gain admission to the MBA programme.

The four Pumba students were among the five people from Pune who figured on the state-wide list of fake entrance test marksheets found by the state directorate of technical education, according to Dilip Nandanwar, joint director at the Pune regional office of Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra. The list was released last week.

When asked about the delay in action against the students, professor Surbhi Jain, head of department, Pumba, said, “We are working on it.”

“The documents were noticed by the Mumbai office. We started verifying them and found five students. We informed their respective institutions and sent a letter, clearly mentioning, that the institute must cancel their admission and must register a police case,” said Nandanwar.

Anil Shewal, senior police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station of the Pune city police jurisdiction where SPPU is located, said that he has not received any complaint application in this regard.

Besides the four Pumba students, one other student from the Indira Institute of Management, Tathawade, was found to have submitted the fake Common Entrance Test (CET) marksheet. While Pumba has not yet taken action against their students, Indira Institute of Management lodged a case against the student.

“We received a notice from the Directorate of Technical Education and immediately registered a case at the Wakad police station, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction, on December 20,” said Yashwant Mali, director of Indira Institute of Management.

According to the officials of Wakad police station, the student has been identified as Yash Sunil Urkude, 22, a resident of Ramnagar Colony in Bavdhan. According to the compaint submitted by the college, Urkude submitted fake results of AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), an AICTE approved entrance test for MBA.

There is also a state level Common Entrance Test (CET) held in Maharashtra for MBA admissions. Whether the four SPPU students had allegedly submitted fake CET or ATMA marksheets could not be confirmed, said Nandanwar.

The regional officials of DTE, however, could not point out the modus of forgery - whether the marks were tampered or a completely fake marksheet was submitted. That, according to Nandanwar, will be up to the police to find out.