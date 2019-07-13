SPPU staffer to get maternity leave for surrogate child, directs Bombay HC

Observing that a woman employee is entitled to maternity leave to take care of her surrogate baby, the Bombay high court has directed the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to adjust leave taken by one of its professors after birth of her surrogate daughter as paid maternity leave.

Referring to a Delhi high court decision, the division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar reiterated that parents who have lent ovaries and sperms for the surrogate child would be entitled to maternity and paternity leave to take care of the surrogate child.

The judges said the Pune varsity professor too would be entitled to maternity leave to take care of her surrogate child, and directed the university to adjust leave taken by the woman after birth of her surrogate child, as paid maternity leave. According to her petition to the high court, the woman has a son, but she and her husband wanted a second child after they felt that their son needed a sibling.

All government employees are entitled to 120 days paid maternity leave.

Since she was unable to bear second child, they opted for surrogacy, and on November 5, 2012, a surrogate delivered baby girl for them.

A few days prior to the scheduled date of delivery, the professor had applied to the university requesting for maternity leave, but the university rejected her plea on the ground that the rules relating to maternity leave and policy governing the rules did not allow maternity leave in case of birth of a child by surrogacy.

On insistence of the professor, the university also referred the matter to the higher and technical education department for guidance, but the department did not respond to the university’s communication, compelling the professor to approach the high court.

Eventually, in 2015 the woman approached the high court for a declaration that she was entitled to maternity leave to take care of her surrogate child, and consequent benefit of the maternity leave.

On July 3, the high court allowed her petition declaring that parents of a surrogate child are equally entitled to maternity and paternity leave.

