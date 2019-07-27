Startup Saturday: Sowing seeds of transparency on the blockchain platform

The Indian farmer remains an enigma to know, understand and do business with. The political pawn with enough board power to bring down the king, or queen, the farmer, is at the heart of every “smart India” disscussion and decision.

Consider the value at stake - market size of agri perishables and non-perishables is Rs 3.5 lakh crore, and Rs 5 lakh crore, respectively, annually, and you begin to see why the app/platform/web service that has a farm- to-fork algorithim in rhythm with the boom-to-bust farming cycles, will cash in.

Unlike the farmers. Who currently, do not cash in by all economic estimates.

It’s where IT product design engineer Pankaj Ghode, and co-founders Abhijit Naraparaju, Sandeep Bose and Abhishek Charala, step in with all the might and power and transparency of the hi-est tech currently available, aka blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). The company is Agri10x.

And then, as we understand the system and the problem and the working, it emerges that at the heart of it all is the very layer of individual that Agri10x is trying to eliminate. A human element driving a future-ramic blockhain marketplace. Seems counter intuitive.

We invite Ghode to breaks this down for us.

The problem

What is a farmer to do with 100 kg of tomatoes? Go to village mandi, find an agent, sell it at a rate he is able to bargain for. This comes with a 45-60 day credit period.

Farmer sells at Rs 10 per kg, end customer will pay Rs 80 in urban markets.

The Rs 70 difference is swallowed by several layers of middlemen, leaving the farmer and the customer with a feeling of being on the either side of the raw end of this tomato stock.

Blockchaining the system

Says Ghode, “In 2016, the duo with Rs.3.5 crore set up a company to provide a platform that uses Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and NLP to offer the farmer transparency in the business.”

Agri10x integrates three tasks in the post-harvest chain - quality assaying, arehousing and providing an e-marketplace.

The aim is for the farmer to get better access to markets, trade directly without middlemen at better prices, and not wait for dues.

Ghode explains, “After two years of research and development we had our platform ready. When a farmer is ready to sell his produce, we have our “village entrepreneurs”, who essentially are influencers in different villages who promote use our platform.”

And there in lies the rub. The village entreprenuer, or influencer, driving the system

Village entrepreneur

How doesAgri10x communicate blockhain to the farmers, leave alone the AI influence?

Says Ghode, “Large organisations and traders understand the value, but it is not easy with farmers and Tier 2 and 3 traders. To acquire farmers we are closely working with village entrepreneurs, influential people in the farmer community. We also use natural language programming (NLP) and chatbots that assist farmers to work in any language with answers and recommendations on specific problems.”

Then there is also the key step in the system of “Quality Assaying.”

“That is done by various agencies in the villages. After that, the farmer gets a certificate for his produce that is uploaded on our platform,” says Ghode. Another human level in the process.

The future

Currently, Agri10x has different commodities as per seasonal cycles - pomegranates, raisins, turmeric, soya, jowar and bajra. “We have a calendar that lists out various commodities as per the season, there is a sowing to harvest list, and a sell to harvest list. We want to list out all the items on our calendar,” says Ghode.

Agri10x is a team of 20 now working to establish the platform in other states. “The challenge is that commodities are season dependant and we want that traders to use a data driven approach and adhere to crop calendars.”

To expand their network to other states and to Singapore and Dubai, Agri10x is gearing up for a pre-series round of funding to raise at least $ 4 million. “Talks are already in closure with a few good VCs,” claims Ghode.

There is the whole question of Agri10x getting involved with the farming.

Says Ghode, “ We aim to empower farmers towards better productivity and autonomy with the intervention of precise technological tools, at the right stages of agricultural cycles.”

But for now, blockchain the sale, with the human intervention... for now.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 15:51 IST