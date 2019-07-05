State expecting to get Rs 940 crore for dam rehabilitation

The Maharashtra water resource department has decided to strengthen ageing dams in the state. It has submitted a proposal to the central government and World Bank seeking funds under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (Drip).

Maharashtra has 41 dams which are at least 100-years old.

Atul Kapole, deputy secretary, water resource department, said, “Maharashtra has submitted a proposal to the central government and World Bank for seeking funds under Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (Drip). A total of 182 dams will be strengthened under this project. And we are expecting to get funds of Rs 940 crore for it.”

N K Tayade, Maharashtra state dam safety committee’s head, confirmed, “The meeting with World Bank officers, Central government and various regional officers was held at Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (Meri) at Nashik on Wednesday (July 3) for the same purpose. Very soon the Drip programme will be undertaken in the state.”

The experts from the field of dam safety and various government officers from the irrigation department discussed the dam safety and strengthening proposal at Meri in Nashik on the same day when the incident of dam breach of Tiware Dam in Ratnagiri district occurred, he said.

A senior officer from Irrigation Department on condition of anonymity said, “The Central government had launched the DRIP programme for dam safety in the year 2012 and it was expected to end this programme by 2018.”

“It was limited only for six years, but as only a few states took part in it and major states remained away, central government now launched DRIP 2 and DRIP 3 programme which have a total outlay of around Rs 3,400 crore,” he added.

After Madhya Pradesh (52), Maharashtra stands second in the highest number of ageing dams in the country. There are total of 209 dams in the country which are more than 100 years old. Ageing is one of the issues for dam safety by considering this concern, Central and state government is giving priority for these dams for strengthening.

