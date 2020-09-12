State hikes ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 %, reduces stamp duty by 3%

pune

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:51 IST

The Maharashtra government has increased the ready reckoner rates (RRR) by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state and reduced stamp duty by 3 per cent. Inspector General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps (IGR), Maharashtra, Omprakash Deshmukh on Friday said that the RR hike and stamp duty cut with come into effect from September 12.

Terming the RRR hike as negligible, Deshmukh said that it has been revised after two and a half years.

Ready reckoner rates are assessments of property value by the state government on the basis of which stamp duty and registration charges are paid to the government which usually revises these rates every year.

“We have decided to keep the hike negligible taking into account the stagnant economy and the present Covid situation. The new rates are a part of the rationalisation process initiated by the department and in accordance with the directions of the state government,” he said.

The new RRR envisages an increase of average 2.81% for rural areas, 1.21% for municipal councils, 1.29% for nagar panchayat areas and 1.2% for municipal corporation areas. The maximum increase will be felt in Pune district where there has been an average increase of 3.91% followed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) with 3.2% and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see an increase of 1.2%.

In Mumbai, the RRR increase in effect will be minus 6%, Thane (0.44%), Nashik (0.74%), Nagpur (0.1 %), Navi Mumbai (0.99%) and Raigad (3%). According to the IGR office, Covid-19 had a devastating impact with revenues dropping by 60% and registrations declined by 20%.

The IGR office said that the rates were finalised after a meeting with district collectors and taking into consideration the feedback, objections and suggestions of elected legislators.

Suhas Merchant, Pune chapter president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), said, “We will be able to comment on the actual increase after studying the IGR office report. Even a minimum increase will be a burden for the real estate sector. The authorities should have lowered the RRR across the state as the realty market has been sluggish for the past four years.

Total number of Districts 36

Total Talukas 359

Rural villages 42167

Growth of rural villages 2.81 %

Effective area of villages 2151

Percentage wise increase of villages 1.89 %

Municipal Councils 368

Valuation Departments 18711

Increase in number of municipal councils 1.29 %

Municipal Corporations 27