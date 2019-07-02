State ICSE students in a fix with 6th subject marks now invalid

Marks of the sixth subject for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) students will now not be taken into consideration while granting Class 11 admissions.

Suvarna Kharat, joint secretary, state education department, on Monday issued the order for the Class 11 centralised online admission process. Post the declaration of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on June 8, there was lot of controversy over the ‘internal marks’ not been granted to SSC students which resulted in the drop in the state passing percentage by 12 per cent. Then, Kharat passed new orders to consider marks of first five subjects of the ICSE students and not according to the best of five rule.

The ICSE mark sheets have percentage procured from the total of all six subjects, and accordingly ‘best of five’ rule was applied until now, where marks of best five subjects was taken by the officials while giving the admission.For ICSE students, the sixth subject is either computer science or physical education which are scoring subjects. Almost all students score above 90 per cent in these subjects. As earlier marks of those subjects were considered, the ‘best of five’ rule benefited students.

The number of students who have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE board is 57,000 and in ICSE board it is 21,000 in the state. Considering this, Kharat gave orders to the state education director and deputy directors.

Meenakshi Raut deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of the centralised admission process, said, “According to the new instructions, admission of ICSE students will be done considering the marks of their first five subjects."

Ashok Porwal, a parent of an ICSE student, said, “This is unacceptable and unjust for our children who studied under the ICSE board. The rule should be same for all the board students. It is not the fault of our children and if ‘best of five’ rule is applicable to SSC and other board students, then, same should be considered for ICSE students too. This is our demand.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 17:16 IST