State panel finds 20-year-old women have also undergone hysterectomy in Beed

In its two-day (July 16-17) visit to Beed district, the investigation committee, formed by the state health ministry and headed by Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who had an in-camera meet with the victims of “forced” hysterectomy, came across disturbing revelations. Of the several women sugar cane cutters who are victims from the Beed district of mass hysterectomy, the committee met 70. The panel claimed that seven victims among them were in the age group of 20-25 years.

Gorhe, chairperson of the committee and deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, said, “Who needs a hysterectomy at 20 years of age? The 70 women cane cutters whom we met told their plight before camera.”

The Sena leader said that many women revealed the name of hospitals they were taken to carry out the procedure. “We have ordered an inquiry and hence cannot name the hospitals now,” she said.

According to Gorhe, it has been observed after the two-day visit that there may be more victims of hysterectomy in Beed.

“We have asked our team to survey all villages in Beed district and locate all the women who have undergone hysterectomy that a recent survey states is at least 4,00,000 in the last 10 years. All these women are cane cutters. The 10-year data will be compiled by July 30 and our committee will submit a detailed report to the health ministry on August 10,” she said.

Dr Ashok Thorat, civil surgeon of Beed district who was present during the in-camera meet, said, “Four to five hospitals were named by the victims and none belonged to the government. An inquiry is on to know the reasons behind the removal of organ from these women labourers as there are allegations that they were forced to undergo hysterectomy so that they can avoid being absent from work due to menstrual pain.”

Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health ministry, said, “We have asked the committee to submit a detailed report about their visit and analysis of cases. A large number of hysterectomies have taken place in Maharashtra in a particular district will have to be proved.”

What is hysterectomy?

Hysterectomy is a medical procedure to remove uterus. The reasons could be cancer, fibroids, endometriosis or abnormal vaginal bleeding. Doctors advice the surgical operation after no medication or alternative line of treatment works.

A 2018 survey of 200 women in Beed by Maharashtra State Commission for Women found that 36 per cent had undergone hysterectomy.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:50 IST