State selection badminton: Rohan smashes way to victory

PUNE Rohan Thool cast aside yet another opponent to advance to the round of 16 of the Maharashtra Junior U19 state selection badminton tournament 2019, at the Modern Sports Complex, Pune, on Tuesday. Thool played two matches on the day, eliminating both his opponents in straight games.

Thool beat Chaitanya Kalbhairav 21-3, 21-11, and then went on to confirm his presence in the next stage by beating Kedar Bhide 21-13, 21,12. Throughout both his matches, he looked focused and smashed hard and accurately enough to help him breeze past his opponents. In the initial stages of his second match, his opponent, Kedar Bhide, did look threatening as both players were taking points off each other till the 11-point mark. Thool stepped up his game after that to bag a comfortable victory.

Kedar Bhide started the game strong and managed to return some of Thool’s smashes, while also gaining advantage from a few poor shots hit by the top seed which landed outside the line. But, Bhide could not capitalise on those opportunities as Thool later committed no errors and placed his shots well. Towards the end of the match, Bhide wasn’t able to return Thool’s shots as the tall youngster crashed out of the competition.

After the match, Thool said, “He (Kedar Bhide) was a good player, a strokey player. I try to end games early and as a result I end up committing mistakes. I need to focus on my patience. I get impatient quickly. I have improved over the past months and gotten out of negative mindsets. Now I just want to play, win, go home, come back and win again.”

Second seed Rahoul Kanne also advanced to the next stage after a straight games victory over Aniket Bandgar. The energetic youngster used his agility to storm past Aniket 21-15, 21-9 in a match which lasted 29 minutes. While the first game seemed to be a close one, Kanne went on to wrap up the second one quickly to grab his second straight game victory to propel himself into the round of 32.

Ramsha Farooqui ensured that the boys didn’t steal all the limelight as she played and won an entertaining match against Saad Dharmadhikari. Farooqui was extremely confident throughout the match and also managed to entertain the spectators with a couple of trick shots. The composed and brave teenager managed to win her match in straight games 21-11, 21-18, making it two wins in two, as she advanced to the next stage

Riya Habbu and Tara Shah, who are the top two seeds in the tournament, won their respective matches in straight games. Habbu stormed past Bhargavi Rambhad 21-7, 21-8, in a match which only lasted 20 minutes. Meanwhile, second seed Tara Shah also managed to end her game in that time frame as she beat Rucha Alvekar 21-14, 21-13.

“The opponent was pretty good. I’ll play better and tougher matches in the upcoming days and I need to start playing a bit safer, and try not to be reckless,” said Rahoul Kanne, boys, second seed. Farooqui said, “It was a good game. The courts are really good. I’m unsatisfied with myself and I believe I have to improve various aspects in my game, starting with stamina and speed.”

“I think I played quite well today, but of course there is always room for improvement in all aspects,” Shah said.

