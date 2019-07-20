State Selection Badminton: Yash topples top seed, Tara wins singles crown

After defeating second-seed Rahoul Kanne in the semis, unseeded local boy Yash Shah beat top-seed Rohan Thool, from Thane, to emerge victorious in the boys’ singles final of the Maharashtra Junior U-19 State Selection Badminton Tournament 2019 played at the Modern Sports Complex on Friday.

The top seed established an early four-point lead before the first game interval, but ended up losing the match in straight games 21-14, 21-19.

Rohan got his strokes and smashes right in the initial stages of the first game, but Yash took a one-point lead at the interval of the first game. He did not take his foot off the pedal as he smashed into a four-point lead towards the end of the first game.

The deficit kept on increasing as Yash only allowed Rohan to take one point off him and ended up winning the first game 21-14, putting his shaky opponent under pressure.

Rohan stormed into a four-point lead in the second game, thanks to a couple of unforced errors by Yash, who was looking a tad complacent with his shots. The local player recovered well as he came from 5-1 down to lead 9-7. After a brilliant smash, Yash lead the game 11-8 at the interval. Yash let his guard down after the interval and Rohan pounced on the opportunity to take a one-point lead.

The cushion was temporary as Yash reclaimed the lead after a few brilliant rallies between the two youngsters. Rohan, who usually gets his smashes right, was starting to get a little nervy as he smashed a couple of shots into the net as Yash led 17-14.

Rohan’s afternoon was summed up when a shot from Yash bounced off the top of the net and landed in his half of the court, gifting Yash yet another crucial point.

Yash seemed to be a little nervy as he was one point away from glory and as a result he gifted Rohan a couple of more points. But, it was too little, too late for the top-seed as he lost his footing and smashed the shuttle into the net as Yash won the second game 21-17.

In the girls’ singles category, top seed Riya Habbu lost to second seed Tara Shah. Both the girls train at Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy in Pune and have faced off numerous occasions.

Unlike the last encounter where Tara lost to Riya, the outcome of Friday final was in 14-year-old’s favour as she ousted the top seed 21-12, 20-22, 21-11.

Riya struggled in the first game, committing a few mistakes which helped Tara take the first game by a comfortable margin. In the second game, Tara propelled herself into the lead again. This time it was Tara who couldn’t get her strokes right as Riya levelled the points in a very close game as both players deadlocked at 20 points each.

A good rally between the two promising youngsters saw Riya grab the crucial points which helped her win the second game by a narrow margin. As the match headed into the final game, both players looked evenly matched in the opening stages. Tara eventually launched herself into a comfortable five-point lead at the interval.

After the interval, Tara never looked back as Riya struggled. Tara extended her lead to eight points and win the final game and match to crown her the champion of the girls singles’ category.

SAIE, SIDDHI WIN GIRLS DOUBLES; YASH, HARSHAL WIN BOYS DOUBLES AS TARA AND SASMIT WIN MIXED DOUBLES

The team of Saie Nandurkar (Nasik) and Siddhi Jadhav (Pune), which eliminated the team of Riya Habbu and Rhucha Sawant in the semi-finals, went on to win the Girls Doubles final after defeating the pair of Ramsha Farooqui (Thane) and Sanashree Dhamdhere (Pune) in straight games.

Yash Shah would complete his double on the day with the help of his partner, Harshal Jadhav, as the local pair defeated the second-seed pairing of Shantanu Pawar (Nashik) and Vedant Kale (Thane) in straight games to win the Boys Doubles Final.

Tara Shah also complete her double as she teamed up with Sasmit Patil to oust the team of Harshal Jadhav and Riya Kunjir. The match only lasted 28 minutes as Tara and Sasmit won the match in straight games.

QUOTES:

Saie Nandurkar (Winner - Girls Doubles): “The biggest challenge was performing well, because this our second state tournament together and I’m playing doubles after a long time. The last time I played doubles was in the U-13 category. It was very scary but I did it.”

Siddhi Jadhav (Winner - Girls Doubles): “I lost the singles, but we performed really well in doubles. We defeated the second seed pair of Riya [Habbu] and Rucha [Sawant] in the semis and won in the final today, so I’m very happy.”

Yash Shah (Winner - Boys Singles & Doubles): “The last time I played against Rohan Thool was when he defeated me in Nagpur, so it was very tough to play against him today. Compared to that, the doubles game was easy and we were confident from the start.”

Harshal Jadhav (Winner - Boys Doubles): “I lost in the singles semis, but the doubles was easy. We knew our opponents because we had played against them in Nagpur.”

Tara Shah (Winner - Girls Singles & Mixed Doubles): “This tournament was very well organised. All the players were able to give their best. Riya [Habbu] and I play together every day, so she was a familiar opponent.”

Sasmit Patil (Winner - Mixed Doubles): “This was the first time I played in the mixed doubles category in a tournament also the first time I’ve played in a state level tournament so I’m extremely happy. It was easy forming a partnership with Tara [Shah] as we train at the same academy.”

FINAL RESULTS:

SINGLES (BOYS):

Yash Shah bt 1-Rohan Thool 21-14, 21-19

SINGLES (GIRLS):

2-Tara Shah bt 1-Riya Habbu 21-12, 20-22, 21-11

DOUBLES (BOYS):

1-Harshal Jadhav & Yash Shah bt Shantanu Pawar & Vedant Kale 23-21, 21-15

DOUBLES (GIRLS):

Saie Nandurkar & Siddhi Jadhav bt Ramsha Farooqui & Sanashree Dhamdhere 21-14, 21-17

DOUBLES (MIXED):

Sasmit Patel & Tara Shah bt Harshal Jadhav & Riya Kunjir 21-18, 21-19

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 17:02 IST