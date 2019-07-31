Steal in Pune, sell in Latur: 27 bikes worth Rs 9.5 lakh recovered from duo

pune

Pune police, on Monday, arrested two people and recovered 27 stolen motorbikes from their possession. The cost of the vehicles recovered so far is estimated to be Rs 9,65,000, according to police.

The arrested persons been indentified as Shubham Vinod Bhandare, 25, a resident of Juna Ausa road in Latur, and a native of Parbhani; and Chetan Ravindra Hingmire, 26, a resident of Mhasoba Colony in Hadapsar, a native of Sangli. The police are no on the lookout for two more people in the case.

“The two confessed to have stolen at least 40-45 motorbikes. We have recovered 27 of them. We are in the process of recovering the others as well,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

Police said the accused would forge the registration certification book of a vehicle and then sell the vehicle in areas like Latur, Parbhani, Nanded and Mukhed, at cheaper rates. They would make duplicate keys of the motorbikes or break open the handle lock before fleeing with the vehicles.

The motorbikes stolen included brands like Royal Enfield, Hero Honda and Apache. The bikes were stolen from areas including Swargate, Chandannagar, Samarth and Vimannagar, the police said.

Datta Chavan , senior police inspector of Unit 5 of Pune police crime branch said, “Hingmire has an extortion case against him in Pune. He comes from a family which was thriving at one point. However, he got addicted to gamblinng and alcohol which made his father sell all their property and business to repay his debts. Now his mother works as a domestic help in Magarpatta.”

Of the 27 cases, 16 cases were registered under Pune city police jurisdiction while the remaining are from surrounding jurisdictions like Pune rural police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the police said.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 16:12 IST