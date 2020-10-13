Stolen silver, gold, cars worth ₹1.1 crore recovered from two by Pimpri- Chinchwad police

pune

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:56 IST

The arrest of two men has led the police to recovery of valuables worth Rs 1.1 crore from 34 crimes committed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and surrounding areas, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash.

The investigation and recovery of goods worth Rs 11, 137,000 was made by officials of Wakad police station led by senior inspector Vivek Muglikar.

The two were identified as Vickysingh Jalindersingh Kalyani (31) a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, and Vijaysingh Andhasingh Junni (19) of Pisoli in Kalyan, according to the police.

Among the valuables that were recovered, 100 kg was silver, 750 gm gold, four-wheeler vehicles, including one Hyundai Verna and two Maruti Suzuki Eeco. One domestic made pistol, five rounds, multiple blades and other weapons were also seized.

The two were initially arrested in a case registered at Wakad police station under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code for a theft of 3kg silver from PR Jewellers on August 20.

However, the valuables seized from them were found to have reported stolen in 34 cases, including 5 registered at Wakad police station, 5 in Chikhali, 3 in Dehuroad, 6 in Nigdi, 3 in Pimpri, 2 in Chinchwad, 2 in Sangvi, 2 in Bhosari, 2 in Bhosari MIDC, and one each in Hinjewadi, Loni Kalbho, Lonikand, and Waliv, according to the police.

The duo has collectively been involved in 41 serious cases in the past, according to officials of Wakad police station. The cases against them include murder, attempted murder and dacoity.

The two were caught after the two Eeco cars, stolen from Lonikand and Loni Kalbhor, were captured in CCTV camera footage outside a jeweller shop in Nigdi-Pimpri. The police followed their trail to Kharadi, Chandannagar and Wagholi are for 10 days before Police Naik Pramod Kadam found them roaming in a stolen Hyundai Verna car.