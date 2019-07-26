Stop dumping debris on riversides: NGT to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the rampant dumping of debris on the flood plains of the rivers flowing in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The pollution watchdog has ordered the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to form a five-member committee.

The decision was taken on July 23 and the committee will be formed in seven days.

ENCROACHMENT CHOKING RIVERS Twelve encroachment spots identified which are used for debris dumping and land creation PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD ◼ Construction debris dumped on Mula riverbank near Babasaheb Ambedkar bridge at Pimple Nilakh ◼ Dumping on Pavana riverbank near bridge connecting Pimpri and Pimple Saudagar ◼ Dumping on both banks of Pavana river at Pimple Gurav ◼ Encroachment on Pavana near Karmavir Bhaurao Patil road, Sangvi ◼ Encroachment at the confluence of Mutha and Ramnadi at Pimple Nilakh PUNE ◼ Mutha riverbank at Deccan Gymkhana for metro work ◼ Debris dumping for land creation at Sangamwadi for vehicle parking in front of College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) ◼ Debris near Sangam bridge for metro work ◼ Encroachment on Mutha riverside at the bridge connecting Nanded village to Shivane village ◼ Encroachment on Mutha by Dangat Industrial estate near Shivane village ◼ Both banks of Mutha are encroached upon causing change in course of river Committee formed by NGT Considering the serious nature of violations, National Green Tribunal constitutes a committee to carry out inspection and take appropriate measures. The decision to constitute a committee was taken on July 23 and the committee will be formed in seven days.

Following are the committee members ◼ Chief engineer, water resource department, Maharashtra ◼ Pune district collector ◼ Member secretary, Maharashtra pollution control board ◼ State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) Maharashtra ◼ Senior scientist from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Considering the serious nature of violations, National Green Tribunal constitutes a committee to carry out inspection and take appropriate measures. The decision to constitute a committee was taken on July 23 and the committee will be formed in seven days.Following are the committee membersChief engineer, water resource department, MaharashtraPune district collectorMember secretary, Maharashtra pollution control boardState Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) MaharashtraSenior scientist from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Construction debris dumped on Mula riverbank near Babasaheb Ambedkar bridge at Pimple NilakhDumping on Pavana riverbank near bridge connecting Pimpri and Pimple SaudagarDumping on both banks of Pavana river at Pimple GuravEncroachment on Pavana near Karmavir Bhaurao Patil road, SangviEncroachment at the confluence of Mutha and Ramnadi at Pimple NilakhMutha riverbank at Deccan Gymkhana for metro workDebris dumping for land creation at Sangamwadi for vehicle parking in front of College of Engineering, Pune (COEP)Debris near Sangam bridge for metro workEncroachment on Mutha riverside at the bridge connecting Nanded village to Shivane villageEncroachment on Mutha by Dangat Industrial estate near Shivane villageBoth banks of Mutha are encroached upon causing change in course of river

Pune-based civic and environment activist Sarang Yadwadkar had filed a petition in the NGT and mentioned the 12 dumping spots in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Along with Yadwadkar, activists Vivek Velenkar, Narendra Chudh and Dilip Mohite were part of the petition.

Yadwadkar said, “Instead of filing case by case, we compiled 12 spots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad where rampant dumping on riverbed is in progress. We have even submitted photographs of it.”

“Now, the NGT has taken serious note of the issue and appointed a five-member committee,” he added.

NGT in its order said, “The five-member committee will inspect the areas mentioned by the activists and take appropriate measures. The nodal agency for all this work would be the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.”

NGT has also warned the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that they should ensure that no further dumping of debris or any other waste, including the construction of waste, is disposed of in the river.

Shift in river course near Nanded city and Sangamwadi

Among the 12 spots, one spot is near Nanded city where the course of Mutha river has been shifted towards Shivane area. The satellite images from 2014 to 2018 show the shift in the river course. The spot comes under the jurisdiction of PMRDA region (some area comes under PMC jurisdiction). Same is the case in Sangamwadi where the land near the Mutha river has been reclaimed for parking vehicles.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:22 IST