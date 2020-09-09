Students call cut on FTII plans for online teaching

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:20 IST

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) may be emerging from the Covid-19 lockdown carefully, with online courses the new first take; however, even before the academic year has begun, students and management are already on a collision course, par for the annual script at the world-renowned organisation.

Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII, has proposed mandatory online classes for first year students, which the students have opposed.

In July, heads of some departments had enquired, by method of a form, of the availability of resources for online classes. Many students expressed concerns about non-availability of required resources.

“Most departments did not even circulate the topics to be covered. There is no assurance from the administration to provide all resources, devices and uninterrupted internet facility, so students are on the same page, learning with equal opportunity,” said Aadhith V Sathvin president, FTII students association, currently in Tamil Nadu, from where he hails.

Students also allege there is no official circular from the director, dean or office coordinator.

“When we sent a letter to the institute administration about the inabilities of the students to attend online classes, the departments called the students personally and asked them to attend online sessions. We are always interested in online classes or sessions in a suitable situation, provided equal opportunities for everyone. When such an idea is implemented it is very important to brief all students on the overall plan of curriculum and pedagogical methodology. Considering the current circumstances there should have been proper planning and briefing about the online classes,” added Aadith.

“The most important aspect of our current syllabus is that, according to the pedagogy of learning, the modules are designed into theoretical and practical classes. It would badly affect the learning curve if we totally ignore the practical learning and only continue with the theoretical classes. The learning objective of every module in the syllabus totally depends on the process of gradual progression from topic to topic with both theoretical and practical inputs,” he added.

“We students, together, took this decision to oppose the proposal of online learning as there is no access to resilient digital infrastructure for all students, especially from remote regions. We cherish inclusivity at our campus. Also, the online mode wouldn’t guarantee the cohesive sync between theory and practical thus affecting the overall quality of film education. Students are awaiting a conducive environment to resume classes in the institute,” said FTII student, Ajinkya Ghule, a Pune resident.