Students protest over being denied choice in electives at Pune’s Garware college

A total of 10 students of Bachelor of Science, MES Abasaheb Garware College are protesting outside the principal’s cabin, for being denied a choice in their final year specialisation.

The students who have been sitting outside the principal PB Buchade’s cabin stated that they have been denied the option of “Chemistry” as their final year specialisation by the administration, stating less number of seats.

The students have been told to opt for another elective. The issue has been taken up with ‘Students Helping Hand’ an organisation working for the students in Pune.

The students have complained to the organisation. The students have stated that they were not informed of any selection process they would have to undergo to select their specialisation, at the time of admission two years ago.

“We are 10 students who want to take Chemistry as our specialisation and pursue a career in it. We applied for the same however, we were shocked to know that different subjects had been allocated to all of us. When we took up the issue with the department, we were told to speak to the principal. Despite repeated applications and requests are pleas have fallen to deaf ears,” said Akshay Nikam, one of the students protesting.

Another student Sukanya Kanade said, “We all have scored good marks in the second year and deserve to get the subject we want. College administration must not play with our lives, and just give away any random subject forcing us to take it.”

Along with Chemistry, the college offers Biology, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, Zoology, Microbiology and Biotechnology in the science stream. There are 300 students in each BSc batch and the college has allotted 70 seats each for statistics, chemistry and computer science. The remaining 90 seats are divided between the lesser sought streams, whereas there is high demand for chemistry and statistics from students.

“These students have been approaching various heads of departments since the past few days, but the college administration is failing at giving them a concrete response. Therefore, we decided to stage a protest outside the principal’s cabin today,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, founder president of Students Helping Hand organisation.

Talking about this issue college principal, PB Buchade said, “We had a meeting with the protesting students today, and several points were discussed. The issue is that many students have opted for chemistry and statistics subject for specialisation and we cannot increase our faculty to match the ratio as there is a ban on teachers’ recruitment. Still, we are working on this issue and soon find a solution on it.”

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 15:33 IST