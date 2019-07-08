Sugar crisis: Directors demand differential pricing model; 3-day workshop held in Pune

Sugar industry directors from Maharashtra demanded the differential pricing model for sugar which will help sell the commodity at two different prices — one for commercial use while the other for domestic use.

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank organised a three-day workshop on sugar in the city and representatives of co-operative sugar industries and private mills were present for the event.

Sugar industry representative Dhananjay Mahadik, said, “The sugar industry is going through a difficult era as we are not able to recover the production cost due to low prices of sugar. If the prices for domestic sugar is kept at ₹35 per kg and the rates for commercial use is increased, it would help the industry.”

Mahadik said that only 25 per cent of the sugar produced is used for domestic purposes and the rest 75 per cent is used for commercial purposes mainly by biscuit and cold drink manufacturing companies.

If the government implements this differential pricing model, it will be a win-win situation for everyone, since citizens would get sugar at low prices, farmers would able to be get extra rates for commercial use and factories would able to sustain themselves.

Co-operative minister Subhash Deshmukh, said, “The government will support the sugar industry as the co-operative sector must remain alive. Since managing labour for sugarcane harvesting is a major challenge now, the government would support the mechanisation of sugarcane harvesting.”

