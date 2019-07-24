Supplementary chargesheet filed in Pune court against two in DSK case

A supplementary chargesheet was filed against the chartered accountant (CA) and the chief engineer working for companies owned by city-based builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK) and his wife who are currently in jail for defrauding thousands of investors.

The chargesheet, filed in Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) court on July 19, names the CASunil Madhukar Ghatpande, 65, a resident of Paud phata area of Kothrud, Pune and chief engineer and vice president of DSKDL, Rajeev Dullabhdas Nevaskar, 59, a resident of Kasba peth.

Ghatpande was arrested on June 20, 2018 and released on bail on July 27, 2018 by a special MPID court. “A CA is appointed by the shareholders of a company. His responsibility in the company of pointing out irregularities is of paramount importance. When Rs 184 crore were siphoned off, it was his responsibility to flag it off,” said Special public prosecutor (SPP) Pravin Chavan who is handling the DSK case.

Newaskar, who was also arrested on July 20, he was released on bail on July 30, 2018 by the same court. “Newaskar forged documents to show development worth Rs 47 crore on a land in Phursungi. He did this even though the ground is still flat. He was not even in-charge of that project. He prepared the document to show development and cited it to the Income Tax Department. It was because of that they (DSK) got tax exemptions,” added SPP Chavan.

Ghatpande failed to pint out repeated irregularities in the company's financial documents between 2008 and 2016, according to the police.

The conspiracy to siphon investor's money into other projects was hatched in October 2006. The conspiracy was hatched by DSK, wife Hemanti Kulkarni, son Shirish Kulkarni, Dhananjay Pachpor, Kedar Vanjpe and Anuradha Purandare, according to the new chargesheet.

The chargesheet also names five people who have been booked but have not yet been arrested in the case. The chargesheet claims that all five - relatives of DSK - are on the run.

The five people were identified as Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande, 44, daughter of DSK,and a resident of Shivjinagar; Tanvi Shirish Kulkarni, 31, daughter-in-law of DSK, resident of Senapati Bapat road; Makarand Sakharam Kulkarni, 66, brother of DSK; Swarupa Sakharam Kulkarni, 31 and Shilpa Sakharam Kulkarni, both sisters of DSK, residents of Karvenagar.

The case in the matter is registered under Sections 120(b),406, 409, 411, 418, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of (Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 1999) MPID Act at Shivajinagar police station.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:55 IST