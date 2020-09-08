e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Supply 80% of available oxygen for medical use: district admin to manufacturers

Supply 80% of available oxygen for medical use: district admin to manufacturers

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting with manufacturers and suppliers

pune Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune district administration on Monday asked manufacturers to supply 80 per cent oxygen for medical use.
Pune district administration on Monday asked manufacturers to supply 80 per cent oxygen for medical use.(REUTERS)
         

Considering the shortage of oxygen supply given the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Pune district administration on Monday asked manufacturers to supply 80 per cent oxygen for medical use.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh held a meeting with manufacturers and suppliers in which he asked them to reserve only 20 per cent supply for industries.

The decision came days after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the state government has decided 50 per cent of the oxygen production in the state be reserved for medical use in view of the pandemic.

“As the Covid-19 cases are rising in Pune, there is a growing demand for oxygen from hospitals for critical patients. To ensure adequate supply to them, I have asked manufacturers and suppliers to reserve 80 per cent oxygen supply for medical use,” said Deshmukh.

As on Sunday, Pune district progressive positive tally of Covid positive cases stood at 1,99,303 with 4429 deaths.

top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
How parties in Bihar ‘politicised’ justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
How parties in Bihar ‘politicised’ justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
Delhi: Covid tests cross 45,000-mark; highest single-day spike in cases in 76 days
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In