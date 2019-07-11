Taljai hills beautification in Pune: No green light for redevelopment, clashes continue

Pune municipal commissioner, Saurabh Rao on Wednesday, called a meeting to address the long standing issue of the beautification of Taljai hills and get an on-ground picture of the present situation. However, complete division of opinion on the proposed work, led to heated arguments and the meeting concluded without any concrete decision.

The local corporators have started a political debate and mudslinging over the issue, while on the other hand residents are gearing up to oppose any kind of development.

Congress corporator Aba Bagul had proposed various initiatives on the 107-acre Taljai hills plot. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already started the first phase of the project and have constructed the Sandu Shinde cricket stadium. The other developmental works in this phase are still in progress.

For the second phase of the beautification project, the PMC will start work on the solar, parking and local gardens, but Nationalist Congress Party corporators Subhash Jagtap, Ashwini Kadam and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators Mahesh Wabale and Disha Mane have opposed all these works.

Despite the opposition, Bagul was adamant that his plan to develop the area will not affect the environment.

Jagtap and other corporators who are opposing the project did not pay attention to the beautification project presentation in the meeting. While Rao said that he was open for discussion on the project, the environmental activists present in the meeting and the corporators simply opposed the project without further discussion.

The environmental activists and corporators demanded that the hill should be reserved only to plant trees and all development works should be stopped immediately.

Sarang Yadwadkar, environment activist said that residents and corporators who were present for the meeting, unanimously opposed the development works ar Taljai hills. “As per my opinion there should be no development on hill. The Taljai hill should keep as it is without any human interference.”

The Taljai hill comes under the ‘hill top hill slope reservation’. The development control rules for this reservation is yet to be finalised, then how is PMC going ahead with this project.”

However other corporators opposing the project said that the PMC is executing this project since one year, but they never took the elected members in confidence.

Aba Bagaul, Congress corporator, is the brain behind the Taljai Hill proposed plan. He argues why the beautification project will not harm the environment.

What are your views on the opposition to the project?

This is just politics and nothing else. The beautification project is on for the last two years. NCP leader Sharad Pawar and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan inaugurated the cricket stadium, no one opposed the project at that time. In fact, corporators who are opposing it now, put up posters and participated in the inauguration. As the assembly elections are coming up, these corporators are opposing the project for political purpose.

Will the project harm the environment?

I have promised that there will be no cement or concrete work, no cantor change and no tree cutting on the hill; but activists and political opponents are not ready to understand the project. Under Nakshatra garden, which is a part of the project, we are planting local tree species. Residents appreciate the project, but corporators are opposing the environment-friendly projects which is part of the second phase.

If the project is environment-friendly, why the opposition?

We are open to suggestions for the plan, however, without even considering the suggestions there is opposition from the corporators. The opposition party members have leaked the information of the PMC meeting to environment activists. We can invite residents and environment activists for the meeting. In the meeting which was held today activists came in without invitation and only one sided opinions were expressed.

Against the project Suhash Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party corporator

Subhash Jagtap, Nationalist Congress speaks about the downside of the Taljai hills beautification project and why is he strongly opposing it.

Why do you call the project “illegal”?

The whole development plan on Taljai hills is illegal and I strongly oppose it. We have preserved the hill for many years and have not allowed any encroachment. In 2016, the Supreme Court asked PMC to acquire land on Taljai hills, however, the civic body did not start the land acquisition project and started executing this project.

Will the project harm the environment?

It is clear that the developmental works will ruin the greenery on the hill. The Taljai hill comes under the ‘hill top hill slope reservation’. The development control rules for this reservation is yet to be finalised, then how is PMC going ahead with this project. The hill is the heart of the city and should remain intact.

What is your view of Aba Bagul’s plan?

Bagul is coming up with various ideas, who he claims is the first of its kind. He is spending the tax payers for this illegal project. He constructed various projects for his ward, but none of those projects are functional. Why is PMC rooting for this project, even when the environment activists have opposed it.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:26 IST