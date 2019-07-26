Teachers in college helped me kick-start my business, says Snehal

Snehal Suhas Kulkarni, a student of SP College, believes colours are very important in our life — each shade is special and every stroke etch a unique impact on our lives. What started as a small business of painting diyas and selling them in college has grown into an art institute Strokes. Kulkarni talks about how her alma mater helped shape her career.

Describe Snehal, the student.

I studied in Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College and completed my Masters in Commerce in 2004. I was an average student.

How did your career evolve?

I have always been passionate about art. During my college days, I would take up painting assignment and freelancing. My teachers and family supported me to pursue my passion. After my post-graduation, I opened my art institute called Strokes. I have been working in the field for 12 years.

How did your college help to support your dreams?

When I was in college, I started painting diyas and made gift articles during Diwali and other festivals. Teachers and students would buy things from me and helped me kick-start my business. As my college is situated in the heart of the city, I could reach out to more people.

Highs and lows of your career

When I started my institute, many students did not show interest. After conducting many workshops and lectures, we now have three branches in the city. We also conduct lectures in various schools.

Plans for the future

I want to help the children who cannot pursue their passion because of financial problems. I also want to start an Arts school and college in the future.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:08 IST