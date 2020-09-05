Teachers take classes to students’ homes at Kalamshet village in Mulshi taluka

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:22 IST

Virtual classes are the new normal these, but online classes are out of bounds for children in rural areas. This has not stopped the teachers of Zilla Parishad school, Kalamshet village in Mulshi taluka to provide education to children.

Sanjeev Bagul, principal, Zilla Parishad school had his colleagues have undertaken a new initiative to provide education to students at the doorstep.

Considering the inability of parents to buy expensive smartphones or laptops due to minimal income, network issues, electricity issues, and others, Bagul and his colleague Anil Rathod, assistant teacher of Zila Parishad school, appointed two volunteers Shital Sonawane and Sachin Akare who go home to teach students.

“Students should not miss out on classes amid the pandemic and all students have the right to education, be it the city or rural areas,” he said.

Sonawane visits the houses of students and teaches each student individually. She has a total number of five students to teach and each student attends class at his/her home on alternate days.

Sushmita Sontakke, a first standard student gets her lessons from Sonawane in a nursery where her parents Savita and Mahendra work and take care of the premise. On the other hand, Akare goes to a tribal colony near the Kalamshet village. Ten students including girls and boys from class first to fourth gather at a veranda in the tribal colony. Students are asked to wear masks and sanitize their hands before starting the class.

Bagul, who came up with this idea of keeping his students connected with the education in the pandemic, has recently provided tablet phones to the students with educational applications installed in it through the help of an NGO.

Bagul along with Rathod visit students’ homes twice in a week and teach, supervise, and get insights from students and volunteers.