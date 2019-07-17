Temghar dam in Pune is ‘live’ again - 90 % of water leakages plugged

As much as 90 per cent of water leakage from the Temghar dam has now been staunched, after the state government’s repair works following the massive leakage of up to 2,589 litres per second (LPS) in 2016.

This development will bring major respite for the city as Temghar dam has now started storing water, nearly three years since the repair work began.

The dam can now discharge water for Pune when required.

Pravin Kolhe, superintendent engineer, said, “While we have now completed 70 per cent of the repair work, we have begun storing the water in the dam. According to the results that we have got, as much as 90 per cent of the water leakage has been stopped. Once the entire repair work is over, there will be no water leakage from Temghar dam.”

According to Kolhe, the current repair work guarantees no leakage of water for the next 50 years at least.

“The water from Temghar dam when required will be discharged to the Khadakwasla dam, which will then be released for the use of Pune city. Considering the current water scenario in the city, this will be of huge benefit to the city,” said Kolhe.

“This year, the expert committee has recommended storing around 1.75 TMC of water in the dam,” he said.

SV Pradakshina, executive engineer, said, “Before finalising the method of repair work, a lot of trial and error work was done by us. We took help of various prominent laboratories who evaluated our techniques and only after proper consultation we began our repair work.”

According to Pradakshina, the cost of the repair work was earlier pegged at Rs 100 crore. However, it might increase up to Rs 150 crore, he said.

Justifying the increase in the pricing, Pradakshina said, “When the costing for the repair work was done for the first time, many areas which needed grouting work were not taken in consideration. However, as the work progressed we realised that more work will be needed and hence, the cost might escalate.”

End to water cuts in sight, but red tape might delay the inevitable

Mayor Mukta Tilak has instructed civic officials to stop water cuts in the city, given the rains in the catchment area.

PMC officials, on condition of anonymity, agreed that the water level is improving in dams, but said they would need to wait for a few days more before withdrawing the water cuts.

Administration will need to prepare a proposal for approval from PMC’s office-bearers and irrigation department to withdraw the cuts.

A DAM TRAGIC TALE OF WATER WASTE AND GOVERNMENT APATHY - NOW FIXED For three years Temghar dam, once heralded as a modern marvel of water management, has been dry. It was built badly, leaking as much as 1,000 litres per second. Repairs are nearly done now A HISTORY OF TEMGHAR IN 1997: Work on Temghar dam commences IN 2010: Dam is completely operational IN 2011: Leakages first observed IN 2012: A reduction in leakages observed due to grouting carried out in 2011 FROM 2013: Leakages increased and recorded at 2,587 litres per second in 2016 AUGUST 27, 2014: Temghar dam committee under the chairmanship of VM Ranade (retd secretary) formed to study the problem of seepage from the dam and to recommend the remedial measures to minimise it and ensure safety of the dam FROM APRIL 2017: Repair work begins and since then, no water stored in the dam IN JULY 2019: With 70 per cent of repair work done, authorities have begun storing water again, claiming 90 per cent of leakages closed MAY 2020: Estimated time for completion of repair work Temghar dam expert committee (Ranade committee) The committee suggested two remedial measures viz. long-term and short-term remedial measures Short-term recommendations Drilling and cement grouting: Upstream face, from dam top to inspection gallery, to foundation gallery and downstream surface. Upstream treatment:

Step 1: As per the short term recommendation of the committee: trials of poly ironite ceramic cementitious material (PICC), APAAR chemicals and Razon chemicals were taken on the upstream face of the dam. Step 2: Above materials were not found effective as the panel caste had developed cracking as well as it can be easily taken out by hand, indicating improper bond of these materials with the upstream face. Step 3: Hence, panels of shotcrete using steel fibre reinforced shotcrete and polypropylene fibre reinforced shotcrete were casted on the upstream face and the extracted cores from these panels which indicated a strong bond of shotcrete with the upstream face was developed. ◼ Cleaning vertical porous drains

◼ Curtain grouting in remaining portion in foundation gallery

◼ Monolith joint treatment

Cost of Temghar repair work to be recovered from dam contractors

The cost of the on-going repair work at Temghar dam, forecast now to touch Rs 150 crore owing to massive water leakages, will be recovered from the contractors who constructed the dam.

Two Hyderabad-based companies - Shrinivasa construction and Progressive construction - were awarded the contract for constructing the Temghar dam. However, faulty construction led to massive water leakages in just a few years after the dam became operational.

The state government then undertook the repair work and closed the dam.

Pravin Kolhe, superintendent engineer sai,d, “In the year 2015, we filed cases against these companies and other 28 government officers involved in the project as a massive water leakage highlighted the faulty construction of the dam. While the case is still going on in the court, the state government has decided to recover this cost of repair works from these two companies.”

According to Kolhe, reciepts of payments for the repair work have been sent to the companies at regular intervals.

He said, “From the 28 government officers, 20 of them are already retired. However, as a departmental and police inquiry is going on, we have withheld the pensions of the retired officers till the inquiry is complete. The remaining eight have been suspended from their duties.”

Accepting the faulty construction of the Temghar dam, Kolhe said, “There were some major lacunae in the construction work. Instead of natural sand, crushed sand was used which was eventually washed away with the water that lead to the formation of big holes. This led to leakages.”

In the rush of completing the construction of the dam, somewhere the quality was compromised, he added.

