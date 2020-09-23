e-paper
Home / Pune News / Thane: Pipeline bursts, impacts water supply to city

Thane: Pipeline bursts, impacts water supply to city

A water pipeline was damaged due to the ongoing Metro work at Majiwada naka

pune Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:10 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Officials say this is one of the crucial pipelines connecting the entire city. So water supply will be majorly affected across Thane.
Officials say this is one of the crucial pipelines connecting the entire city. So water supply will be majorly affected across Thane.(Sourced)
         

Water supply too all of Thane has been affected after a pipeline at Majiwada naka burst on Wednesday afternoon. The Thane Municipal Corporation has started the restoration and repair work of the pipeline on a war footing. However, officials said it will take the entire day to complete the repair work.

“A water pipeline was damaged due to the ongoing Metro work at Majiwada naka; there were no injuries or casualties,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane. Due to the barricades set up for the ongoing Metro construction, the water flow has been contained.

“We have started the repair work; however, this is one of the crucial pipelines connecting the entire city. So water supply will be majorly affected across Thane. We are trying our best to complete the work by today evening and restore the connection as soon as possible,” said Arjun Ahire, assistant municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

