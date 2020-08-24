e-paper
Home / Pune News / Thieves steal jewellery, cash, car worth Rs 4,15,000 from house in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune

Thieves steal jewellery, cash, car worth Rs 4,15,000 from house in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune

According to the complaint, the house was locked shut and the lock on the main door was broken open. The car keys were left on the TV showcase in the living room and the car was then stolen from the parking in front of the house

pune Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
The second-floor house that was burgled is located in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune. (Getty Images/Representative Photo)
         

Jewellery, cash and a car, all belonging to residents of a house that was broken into between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday, have been reported as stolen.

The second-floor house that was burgled is located in Ambegaon Budrukh, Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Satish Kamalekar (45), who lives in the apartment.

According to the complaint, the house was locked shut and the lock on the main door was broken open. The car keys were left on the TV showcase in the living room and the car was then stolen from the parking in front of the house.

“The automatic key was used to find the corresponding car in the parking,” said police sub-inspector Bhushan Kote of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who is investigating the case.

The car, a white WagonR, is registered in the name of the complainant in Pune.

Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 3,15,000 from the bedroom of the house were also stolen.

Police estimate the total worth of stolen goods to be Rs 4,15,000.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-break-in by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment); 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.); and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

