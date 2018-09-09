This handwriting analysis research institute in Pune completed 25 years, here is what the founder has to say

At 63, Madhusudan Ghanekar charms you with his wit, humour and impeccable knowledge of graphology, handwriting, signature analysis and human personalities.

An average student, Ghanekar admits that he took to graphology and understanding personalities after a rather mean game of fish pond played in college. However, he did not let those mean words affect him, and instead, used it as a motivation to do something better with his life.“I wasn't a very bright student, but was an observant one. It has been my alertness and inquisitiveness that has made me what I am today,” says Ghanekar, as he closely observes the handwriting of the HT reporter.

This year, marks the 25th anniversary of the Handwriting Analysis Research Institute, which was founded by Ghanekar in 1993. Technically, it has been 36 years since he has been practising as an independent graphology expert. At the institute, he offers courses for the same.“You cannot teach someone how to analyse. What you can do is inculcate techniques and ideas in them to do so. Handwriting analysis is not about telling the future, it is a science,” adds Ghanekar.

He founded the institute after receiving his first international award‘Aksharsamrat’ for his valuable contribution to the subject of graphology. Till today, he has received over hundreds of awards, including national and international records and recognition. “Interestingly, most of these records have been after my bypass surgery a few years ago. I live by a simple principle; be happy and make others happy. I never give out negative analysis. If I have to then I convert it into constructive criticism. We already have so many troubles, no one wants to hear more. Having said that, I don't lie or make believe.”

One of Ghanekar’s most popular initiatives is the Sahee Yatra (signature journey), where in he travels for a certain period in a year. He then approaches people on the train or bus, to write a‘social message’ and sign. He analyses their signature for them.“It is a win-win situation as people are always intrigued about such analysis, and second, I get to spread a social message. I choose topics, such as organ donation and going green. There are some people who ridicule me and laugh at me for this, but I believe in doing what I feel like, and I will continue to do so.”

On September 10, Ghanekar organised a special programme to commemorate 25 years of his institute where former librarian of the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI), VL Manjul, along with several other dignitaries, will be present.

“I want to propose August 18 as International Handwriting Analysis Day and will be making the announcement at the event.”

Qualities required to become a handwriting analyst

Analytical approach

Deep thinking

Appreciation

Observational skills

Patience

Understanding of human behaviour

What:25th year celebration of Handwriting Analysis Research Foundation

Where:Ved Shastro Tejak Sabha, Sadashiv peth

When: September 10, 5pm

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 16:46 IST