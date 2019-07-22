Three break-ins reported at Vimannagar society

Three incidents of house break-ins have been reported from Clover Acropolis, Vimannagar. The incidents took place in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The owners of all the three houses do not stay there, leading the police to believe that the thief might have done a recee of the area. The owner of one of the three houses, Moij Majid Balsara, is currently in the US, according to his relative, who filed the complaint.The complainant, identified as Sadik Dastagir, 38, claimed that cash, jewellery and a watch was stolen.

The police have been unable to get in touch with the owners of the other two houses.

The thief entered the house by breaking the lock on the main door. Balsara lives on the fifth floor of the building. The other two houses, located in two other buildings of the same society, were also broken into in a similar manner.

The police have recovered a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the society, and are trying to ascertain whether the suspect in all three thefts is the same person.

“We are analysis the CCTV footage of the gates and inside the building. Since we have not been able to get in touch with the owners of the other two houses, we are unable to gauge what has been stolen,” said assistant police inspector JC Mujawar of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vimantal police sation.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 16:17 IST