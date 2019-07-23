Three motorcycle-borne youths killed in a road accident in Pune’s Khed Shivapur

Three men were killed and four others got seriously injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycles on Pune-Kondnapur road, late on Monday night.

The three youths are residents of Taljai hills area in Pune.

According to the police officials, they were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

The youths were on their way back to Pune after having a late night party to celebrate the birthday of one of them in Shivapur. The youths were ridding pillion and triple seat on their two-wheelers, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aniket Randive, Sushil Kamble and Suresh Shinde - all in their early twenties while the injured have been identified as Karan Jadhav, Rakesh Kurhade, Amar Kamble and Chetan Lokhande who have been admitted to a private hospital.

A case related to rash and negligent driving has been lodged by the police.

