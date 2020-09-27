e-paper
Home / Pune News / Three on the run after killing 23-year old in Pisoli

Three on the run after killing 23-year old in Pisoli

pune Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three unidentified men were booked for the murder of a 23-year-old man in a garage in Pisoli, Pune, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased man was identified as Sagar Dada Awtade (23), a resident of Awtadewadi area of Pune. The attack happened at 1:30pm on Saturday in the garage located along the Jagdamba Bhavan road in Pisoli.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Purshottam Mandawale (25), a resident of Wadachi Wadi, Undri, Pune. Mandwale runs a garage where Awtade had come to get his two-wheeler repaired, according to his complaint.

“The assailants arrived at the garage as Awtade was waiting inside the garage premises and attacked him with a sharp weapon on his head and elsewhere on his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday,” said assistant police inspector Swaraj Patil of Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

