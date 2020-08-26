e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Transgender booked for abetment of transman’s suicide in Pune

Transgender booked for abetment of transman’s suicide in Pune

Victim was found dead in a house in Koyali area of Khed on August 6, according to the police.

pune Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Victim left a suicide note that allegedly named the two accused in it. The police claim that the decease accuses the two of mentally and physically torturing him.
Victim left a suicide note that allegedly named the two accused in it. The police claim that the decease accuses the two of mentally and physically torturing him.(AP (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
         

A transwoman and her husband were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for driving another transgender to suicide.

The deceased was identified Asavdhut Mohod (30). He was found dead in a house in Koyali area of Khed on August 6 around 12:30pm, according to the police.

The booked duo was identified as Sanchita Jitendra Patil alias Sandeep Girhe, and Jitendra Patil, both residents of Shirur.

Mohod left a suicide note that allegedly named the two accused in it. The police claim that Mohod accuses the two of mentally and physically torturing him.

“He had 3-4 partners who worked with him. In the note he has mentioned that the accused kept demanding money from him. The claims in the letter will be investigated,” said sub inspector Sachin Chavan of Alandi police station who is investigating the case.

Harihar Suresh Mohod (32), the deceased’s brother and resident of Bhatukali in Amravati, lodged the police complaint.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alandi police station.

top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19 so far: CM
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
Explained | JEE, NEET exams amid Covid: What students must do; NTA rules
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In