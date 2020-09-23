e-paper
Truck with 312kg of cannabis seized in Baramati

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 46 lakh, police said

pune Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The four have been identified as Vijay Jalinder Kanse (26) and Vishal Manohar Rathod (19), both residents of Sangli; Nilesh Tanaji Chavan (32) a resident of Maan in Satara; and Yogesh Shivaji Bhagat (22), a resident of Baramati.
The four have been identified as Vijay Jalinder Kanse (26) and Vishal Manohar Rathod (19), both residents of Sangli; Nilesh Tanaji Chavan (32) a resident of Maan in Satara; and Yogesh Shivaji Bhagat (22), a resident of Baramati.
         

Four men were remanded to the custody of the Pune rural police, after they were found in a truck with 312kg of cannabis in Baramati on Monday.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 46 lakh, police said.

“They have been remanded to five days in police custody,” said Narayan Shirgaonkar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Baramati division.

The four have been identified as Vijay Jalinder Kanse (26) and Vishal Manohar Rathod (19), both residents of Sangli; Nilesh Tanaji Chavan (32) a resident of Maan in Satara; and Yogesh Shivaji Bhagat (22), a resident of Baramati.

While Kanse and Rathod are labourers, Chavan and Bhagat are farmers, according to police.

The vehicle they were travelling in was found to be registered in Sangli.

Baramati police officials had received information about a vehicle carrying sacks of ganja from Vishakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh, heading towards Satara, and then Sangli.

The information of the police was that the truck was going to pass through Baramati, according to a statement issued by Pune rural police.

A case under Sections 20(b) and 22 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them at Baramati police station. Further recovery and arrests are expected in the case, according to the police statement.

