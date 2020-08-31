Two arrested as alert fuel pump staffers nab thief in Koregaon Park

pune

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:10 IST

Two men have been arrested for trying to steal money from a fuel station staffer in Koregaon Park on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested men have been identified as Majid Akbar Shaikh (19) and Vrushabh Baba Pise (20), both residents of Yerawada. The complainant, Shantaram Sonane (25) is a resident of Santoshnagar in Katraj and a member of the Roshni petrol pump staff in Koregaon Park.

One of the two accused snatched Rs 5,700 from Sonane. The two men arrived at fuel station on a bike and refilled petrol in their vehicle. Once done, Pise, who was riding the bike, took the vehicle to the air-filling station located at the exit of the petrol pump while Shaikh stayed near Sonane.

As Pise started the bike, Shaikh snatched Rs 5,700 collected by Sonane from customers and made a run for the bike, according to the complaint.

“The workers rushed behind them and grabbed the rider as Shaikh tried to sit on the bike. Shaikh slipped from their grip and left with the bike and Pise was handed over to the police,” said PSI Chalke.

“They were remanded to one day in police custody. While Pise had been caught at the petrol pump, we tracked Shaikh and arrested him from Laxminagar. The entire amount was recovered from them,” said police sub-inspector Ropesh Walke of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

Pise has one case of extortion registered against him by Pune police in 2020. There is no previous case found registered against Shaikh so far, according to the police.

A case under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Koregaon Park police station.