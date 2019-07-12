Two arrested in separate cases of vehicle theft in Pune; 26 cases solved

Two men with multiple cases of vehicle theft against them were arrested by two separate Pune police crime branches in an initiative to curb vehicle theft cases.

“The number of vehicle thefts in the past six months has reached 900,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shirish Sardeshpande of Pune police.

The man arrested by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch was identified as Santosh Shivram Ghare, 33, a resident of Ozarde in Mawal area of Pune district. The police received information that Ghare was standing near a petrol pump close to Sadhu Vaswani chowk. He was in possession of a motorcycle at the time of his arrest which was reported stolen at Bundgarden police station.

Ghare was remanded to police custody till July 14 by a local court. In 2017, he was arrested by the Pune police for his involvement in 40 cases of vehicle theft. He was released on bail on May 10. He was arrested in 2003 as well on six counts of vehicle theft. His arrest brought 14 cases of vehicle theft to light. Among the 14 cases, collectively worth ₹3,30,000, were various units of Bajaj Pulsar, Discover, Wind, Hero Splendor, Shine, Activa, Delux, and Dream Yuga, according to the police.

Ghare, who did centering work at construction sites in Bundgarden area, used to sell stolen vehicles by claiming that either his wife or daughter is ill and needs urgent money for medication. He sold vehicles for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to people in rural areas, according to a statement issued by senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar of Unit 2, Pune police crime branch. Ghare stole vehicles from Hadapsar, Shivajinagar, Bundgarden, Bibvewadi, Chatuhshrungi, Lashkar, Kondhwa and Indapur areas.

In a similar action, unit 3 of Pune police crime branch arrested a man and brought 12 cases of vehicle theft to light. The man was identified as Ravindra Sakhahari Kanade, 38, a resident of Kolhar area of Rahun in Ahmednagar. He was arrested while investigating a case of motorbike theft of a Hero Honda CD Delux belonging to Amol Pandurang Supugade, 28, a resident of Shivane in Pune. The case was registered at Warje Malwadi police station in December 2018.

The officials received a tip-off that Kanade was coming at Mula road in Bhaiyyawadi area of Khadki, Pune. He arrested from the area and remanded to police custody till July 14 by a local court.

He has stolen vehicles from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Sangamner as well as Ahmednagar regions. He has been named in 14 different cases. The police recovered six Hero Splendor motobikes, three Hero Honda Passion, one Bajaj Pulsar, a Honda Shinde, along with a CD Delux from Supugade.

