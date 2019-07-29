Two arrested with counterfeit currency worth ₹64,500

pune

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:59 IST

The Pune police on Sunday afternoon arrested two persons from Bhawani peth in possession of fake Indian currency.

The police are currently on the lookout for one more person in the case.

The arrested duo has been identified as Shubham Dilip Kshirsagar, 24, and Rahul Dinkar Vachalkar, 20, residents of Lonand, Satara district. The counterfeit notes found in their possession were of the denominations ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100. A total of ₹64,500 in fake currency was seized from the two.

"We received information that the two were coming to Pune to sell the notes. The general deal was to give fake currency notes worth ₹1,00,000 for the cost of ₹30,000. We are looking for another person in the case who printed the notes," said RN Mohite, senior police inspector anti-narcotics cell (west) of Pune police crime branch.

The two arrived in Bhawani peth in a Honda CRV car on Sunday afternoon. "We had information that the two were going to sell the notes in the area and they did," said PI Mohite.

The notes were alleged printed in Undri, Kondhwa. The police are looking for the person who was printing the counterfeit currency. The printing was done in a flat in Undri, according to preliminary information received by the police.The car they were found, is registered in the name of Vishal Behari Jaisingh in Mumbai.

A case in the matter was registered at Samarth police station against three people. The two have been handed over to the officials of Samarth police station.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:59 IST