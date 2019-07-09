Two attempted house break-ins in Pune’s Kothrud reported

Two incidents of attempted house break-ins were reported in Kothrud on Saturday and Sunday.

The modus operandi of the accused was the same in both the cases, according to the police.

The first incident was reported from Ideal Colony, along Paud road, Kothrud. Priyadarshani K Arkhanis (50) reported that her house was locked when an unidentified person broke open the safety door and the main door of the house and entered the bedroom. The doors of the two metal cupboards were also found open and the items scattered on the floor. The incident happened between 8pm and 5am in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A case under Sections 380, 457 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against an unidentified person at Kothrud police station.

A similar case was reported at Madhurajnagar along Paud road, Kothrud, between 11am on Saturday and 11pm on Sunday. The complainant has been identified as Vishnu Gandhe (57). The modus operandi was the same as the first case.

A case under Sections 454, 457 and 511 of IPC was registered against an unidentified person.

“The thieves/thief in both the cases did not find anything in the cupboards as the owners did not keep any valuables in their house. They do not live there, but visit it often,” said police sub-inspector BP Shelke of Kothrud police station who is investigating both the cases.

