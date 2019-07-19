Two held with foreign currency worth Rs 35 lakh at Pune airport

The customs department in Pune has seized foreign currency worth ₹35.42 lakh from two people flying to Dubai. The two men were identified as Balaji Mustapure and Mayur Bhaskar Patil.

The two were found with Riyals, the official currency notes of Saudi Arabia, according to customs officials.

They were planning to board a SpiceJet flight on July 16 from Pune that lands at Dubai International Airport. The currency notes were found in their possession during personal search, the officials said.

The currency was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 read with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 2000.

The officials also claimed that the two men agreed to have consciously carried and concealed the currency notes.

"During enquiry, both passengers stated that the currency did not belong to them, but had been given to them to be handed over to someone in Dubai," read the statement.

The seizure was done by a team led by Usha Bhoyar, deputy commissioner at Pune customs.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 17:05 IST