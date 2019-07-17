Two injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Mumbai e-way

On Monday evening, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)-run Shivneri bus rammed into a truck along the Pune-Mumbai expressway leaving two injured.

According to the police, the injured duo were rushed to a nearby hospital by onlookers before the police managed to reach the spot.

The bus was heading towards Pune from Mumbai when the incident took place at 10 pm. No casualties have been reported, so far. The front glass of the vehicle has been damaged along with the rear end of the truck, that was smashed due to the impact from contact with the bus.

The incident has been recorded at Talegaon police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:29 IST