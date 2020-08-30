Two injured as four vehicles ram into each other on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

pune

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:14 IST

Two people have been injured after four vehicles rammed into each other on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday morning.

While two of the four vehicles were private cars, one was a tempo and the other was a gypsy of the Indian Army. All the vehicles were headed towards Mumbai, according to the highway control room official.

Police inspector Sujata Tanaawade of Rasayani police station was among the officials who visited the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“There were two men in the Army gypsy. One of them has minor injuries, but the second one has some injuries on his head and was rushed to MGM hospital. The officials had taken the injured away and started the process of decongesting,” said assistant sub-inspector Namdev Doke of Rasayani police station.

“In the Bhatan tunnel, the Gypsy was hit from the right rear side by a Maruti Swift car which led to the Gypsy drifting from lane 1 to lane 3. On lane 3, there was a Mahindra car which then rammed into the drifting Gypsy. The Mahindra car was followed by a truck which was followed by a small milk tempo that rammed into the truck. However, nobody else was injured besides the two in the Gypsy,” said ASI Doke.

The damage to the vehicles is being recorded in an accident report at Rasayani police station.