Two injured in another collision on Pune-Solapur highway

In another accident on the Pune-Solapur highway, two persons sustained minor injuries on Saturday.

According to the Loni Kalbhor police, the accident took place at 2am when a pick-up van driver rammed into a container injuring himself and a co-passenger.

Suraj Bandgar, in-charge of Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “Two persons were injured in the accident and both have sustained minor leg fractures. Their identities are yet to be ascertained as we are busy with the major accident investigations and paperwork.”

A case of accident has been lodged and the pick-up van driver has been booked for rash driving.

