Two killed as stray tank shell explodes at KK Range in Ahmednagar

PUNE Two persons were killed after a stray shell of a tanker burst while in their possession at the Indian Army training institution located in Ahmednagar. The incident took place at the KK Range at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Navnath Gaikwad (19) and Sandip Bhausaheb Tirwade (34), both residents of Kharekarjune in Ahmednagar.

The KK Range is used for a number of practice exercises for army officers.

“The entry to this area is prohibited. These ragpickers find their way inside the institute and pick up the empty shells and similar things which they later sell in scrap,” said assistant police inspector Mohan Borse of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station of Ahmednagar.

“These two found the shell and tried to bring it to the nearby village. They tried to break it open and it exploded,” Borse added.

The shell is suspected to have been one of the rounds that were misfired, he said.

The defence spokesperson was unavailable for comments. The incident was recorded in an accidental death report at Ahmednagar MIDC police station.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:58 IST