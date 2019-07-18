Two men and a child pose as foreigners, steal cash from shopkeeper in Pune

The Pune police booked two men and a child for stealing ₹26,500 from a shopkeeper, while posing as foreign nationals.

The act was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the shop. While one man committed the offence, the other man and the child kept the two workers inside the shop occupied, according to the complaint.

The accused showed the shopkeeper an American dollar and told him he wanted to see what the Indian currency looked like. The three had the shopkeeper convinced that they were from another Asian country. The complainant told the police that the accused spoke in English.

The 34-year-old complainant then pulled out a bundle of currency notes containing ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations and showed him a ₹2,000 note. While examining the note, the man managed to put his purse on top of the bundle placed on the counter and take out multiple notes.

“He hid his hand under a purse he was carrying and pulled out multiple notes from the bundle of ₹2,000 and ₹500 notes,” said police sub-inspector AR Mahajan of Deccan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Deccan police station against the three.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:15 IST