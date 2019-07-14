Two men attacked with sharp weapons in Market Yard

The Market Yard police have booked five people on charges of engaging in unlawful assembly, spreading terror and resorting to rioting in Premnagar on Friday .

A complaint was lodged by the victim Rustam Pakhare (28), a resident of Market Yard.

The complainant and his friend Sheel Prakashale were talking to each other when they were accosted by Suhas Bhadkumbe. Bhadkumbe said that he was upset with Pakhare as he had assaulted Bhadkumbe’s father in 2009 over a loud speaker dispute. Bhadkumbe called his friends who were armed with bamboos, sharp weapons and iron roads and attacked Pakhare and his friend.

The duo sustained head and leg injuries and were immediately rushed to a private hospital where they are being treated, police said.

MS Bhosale, police sub-inspector who is investigating the case, said, “The attack took place due to some previous enmity and the accused persons used sharp weapons to settle score with the rivals. We will check the CCTV footage to find the accused. We have booked Bhadkumbe and four other suspects.”

A case under Sections 43,144,147,149,324,323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused. The accused persons are absconding, according to the police.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:39 IST