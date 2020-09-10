e-paper
Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune's Yerawada prison

Two prisoners infected with Covid-19 escape Pune’s Yerawada prison

Jail authorities have converted a hostel building into a temporary prison where new prisoners are kept in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 inside the jail.

pune Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International
Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail.
         

Two undertrial prisoners, who had tested positive for Covid-19, escaped from a temporary jail set up by Yerawada Central Prison in Pune early morning on Saturday, jail officials informed.

Both inmates were kept into a quarantine facility of the jail.

The incident came to light at around 1 am on Thursday.

Search is on by the police to nab the escapists.

