Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 14, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Two-wheeler rider robbed in Warje

Unidentified men accosted him and took away cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000

pune Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune,crime,Two-wheeler rider
The complaint was lodged on Saturday at Warje-Malwadi police station. (AFP)

Shubham Malhade (24), a resident of Narhe, has lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons who threatened him at knife point and decamped with cash and a mobile phone.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday at Warje-Malwadi police station.

According to the complainant, he was riding his two-wheeler when the unidentified men accosted him on the Warje overbridge and took away cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Assistant police inspector (API) YD Yeole is investigating the case.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:45 IST

more from pune
trending topics