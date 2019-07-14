Two-wheeler rider robbed in Warje

Shubham Malhade (24), a resident of Narhe, has lodged a complaint against four unidentified persons who threatened him at knife point and decamped with cash and a mobile phone.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday at Warje-Malwadi police station.

According to the complainant, he was riding his two-wheeler when the unidentified men accosted him on the Warje overbridge and took away cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Assistant police inspector (API) YD Yeole is investigating the case.

