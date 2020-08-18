e-paper
Home / Pune News / UGC vice-chairman, SPPU vice-chancellor praise NEP

UGC vice-chairman, SPPU vice-chancellor praise NEP

It has become necessary to make basic changes in the syllabus and with the NEP it would be possible now, SPPU vice chancellor said

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:52 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
SPPU vice-chancellor showered praise on the recently ushered NEP.
SPPU vice-chancellor showered praise on the recently ushered NEP. (HT PHOTO )
         

In an online program organised by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Bhushan Patwardhan, the University Grants Commission (UGC) vice chairman showered praise on the recently ushered in New Education Policy (NEP).

“There is a misunderstanding among Indians that original knowledge source comes from the West and this new education policy is liberating us from that. This policy for the first time boldly has talked about our country’s legacy. So in search of our own identity, education will play an important role in the future,” Patwardhan said.

Along with Patwardhan, SPPU vice chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, pro-vice Chancellor N S Umrani, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar and deans of several departments of SPPU were present.

Patwardhan further said, “I will not talk about the specifications or the points drafted in this policy, but it is the process of change of thoughts for all of us. SPPU is actually a miniature of UGC in Pune, we are handling more than 1,000 universities and SPPU is handling more than 1,000 colleges.”

“We celebrated our Independence Day but the question is that have we become free in our mind. And education is to liberate our minds from that kind of impact of colonial times and so many invasions on our country. So we have to change our curriculum in a major way and we have started this process. The inter-disciplinary studies concept was first introduced in SPPU in the country and emphasis is given on this in the NEP. The internship has now been applied to all other subjects. So this new policy comes with so many new things and I welcome this policy.” he added.

Talking on this occasion, Karmalkar said, “It has become necessary to make basic changes in the syllabus and with the NEP it would be possible now. Social development is an important aspect highlighted in this policy and it should be promoted by universities and colleges.”

