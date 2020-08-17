Unable to build retaining wall, PMC issues notice to Gururaj society members to vacate flats

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:30 IST

At least 500 residents of the Gururaj co-operative housing society in Dhankawadi are facing an eviction from their homes after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s building permission department issued a notice to the society warning them about the threat of impending floods.

According to PMC, the possible flooding might endanger the lives of the residents since the retaining wall of the society was washed away during last year’s flash floods.

The notice was served and signed by deputy engineer of building permission department (Zone 5) which clearly asked them to vacate the premises within 24 hours. The notice also states that the society building has become old and it was dangerous for the residents to stay there during the monsoon season. “The compound wall was not constructed by the society and so, we issued them a notice. It was a private compound wall which was washed away in the floods and it is the society’s responsibility to construct it in the larger interest of citizens’ safety. Tomorrow, if any mishap takes place, then the society is responsible for it and we have given the evacuation notice for the same,” said Harshada Shinde, executive engineer (Zone 5) of PMC.

Gururaj society management committee member Devika Thorat said, “The PMC has waived off its responsibility of constructing the retaining wall for the society. The society’s fencing wall fell down because of the riverbed encroachment. The water entered our society last year and we sustained huge losses. We did a structural audit and none of the buildings are a threat. This notice has been issued only to put the blame on the society. The notice says that our building has become old without any PMC official visiting our building. How has the PMC decided that our building is old and is a threat to the lives of residents.”

Dipak Ghadge, a resident of the society, said, “The notice has been issued to the society management asking vacation of the premises within 24 hours. Where are we going to go during the Covid-19 crisis period where even relatives will not be inclined to accept us? It is the time to remain quarantined where we are and not move to some other place. The PMC building permission department was supposed to construct the fencing wall which it has not done since the last one year. Now, it is a very convenient method to issue notice and wash their hands off the responsibility. Tomorrow in case the area is flooded, then the PMC will show the notice and say that we had warned the citizens in advance,” he said.

Ashwini Kadam, a local corporator, said, “The PMC did not construct the fencing wall and it’s estimated cost is over Rs 1.5 crore. It is an old society and people belong to the middle class segment of the society. The threat to the society is more from PMC because of its inaction in protecting the lives of the citizens. The PMC must immediately withdraw the illegal notice issued to the society which has been solely done to put the onus on the society when the PMC itself is responsible for the delayed construction of the fencing wall,” she said.