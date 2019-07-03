Undertrial attacked at Yerawada jail in Pune

An undertrial was attacked by a fellow inmate at Yerawada Central Jail at 6.30am on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Tushar Namdev Hambir, 32, was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca), according to UT Pawar, superintendent of Yerawada Central Prison. The attacker has been identified as Shahrukh Shaikh.

The victim was brought to the Sassoon General hospital by two jail guards at 8.30am. A medico-legal case has been registered. According to the hospital staff, he sustained injuries to his head and neck.

“He has sustained three injuries to his neck. The deep one, among the three, is 2cm wide and 0.5cm deep. There is a contused lacerated wound of 4cm on his head. One finger of his right hand is also crushed and could be fractured. He also has scratches on parts of his body, but they are not severe. We are conducting a CT scan and X-ray tests,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

“The reason behind the attack is still unclear. They are both serving time for two separate murder cases and are lodged in the same barrack. We look after 200 people living in the same barrack,” said superintendent Pawar.

“We are awaiting the injury report from doctor. According to the results, we will be able to ascertain the details behind the attack,” said senior inspector, Rajendra Kadam, Yerawada police station.

The police have recorded statements of witnesses, who were present at the spot when the incident took place.

Three persons have been booked for the attempted murder. The accused are identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, Aman Ansari, and Saleem Shaikh, according to Yerawada police station officials.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station against the trio.

