Union Budget: Economists in Pune discuss silent fiscal crisis

The nation is going through a silent financial crisis, said Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Delhi.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the Union Budget 2019-20 organised by Pune International Centre, a liberal think tank, at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, on Friday.

Roy said, “The budget numbers severely underestimate the magnitude of the unstated fiscal crisis that we went through in 2018-19.”

The other participants in the discussion agreed with his view. Shubhashis Gangopadhyay, research director, India Development Foundation; Shubhashis Gangopadhyay, research director, India Development Foundation; Anjan Roy, associate professor, National Institute of Bank Management, Pune and Sangeeta Shroff, professor, Pune International Centre were part of the discussion

Noted economist and Pune International Centre member Ajit Ranade chaired the event.

Roy said, “This unstated fiscal crisis cannot conceivably be fully reversed. At the heart of the crisis is a shortfall in the Goods and Services (GST) revenues, also personal income tax revenues, compared to the numbers presented.”

He raised his concerns over paragraph 103 of the budget speech which has proposed that the government of India borrow from the foreign sources to finance its expenditure.

“I have some grave concerns about this proposal on grounds of economic sovereignty and about the macroeconomic consequences. While it is unfair to comment on it at this stage, I urge transparent reflection and consultation before taking this route,” he said.

Gangopadhyay sought to analyse the government’s approach towards agriculture and said, “We are trying to solve the agrarian crisis not realising that to solve the same we first need to solve the non-agrarian problems. Owing to the wrong approach, instead of recovering from the problem we are just continuing with that.”

Anecdotally, Gangopadhyay said, “Our current approach of dealing with the agrarian problems is like treating fever without knowing the cause of it.”

Vijay Kelkar, former finance commission chairman, said, “One of the most important functions of democracy is that we have the accountability of every expenditure by the government. So far as the current scenario is concerned we need to increase this accountability.”

‘Centre must push state governments to implement health schemes’

Economists participating in a panel discussion on Union Budget 2019 organised by Pune International Centre (PIC), a liberal think tank, welcomed the budgetary allocations for health sector, while raising concerns over the government’s way of implementing the announced schemes.

Sangeeta Shroff of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) said the allocations made were reasonably good, but the government’s spending capacity in terms of population needed to be taken into consideration. She was speaking on the sidelines of the panel discussion.

The event was held at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Deccan Gymkhana on Friday.

Shroff said, “It is not exactly easy for the government to deal in the health sector, which also happens to be one of the crucial sectors. Having said so, the budgetary allocations by the government are satisfactory. However, the union government should properly monitor how the schemes are being implemented.”

In her maiden budget speech Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister allocated ₹64,559 crore to the ministry of health and family welfare, which contributes to 2.32 per cent of the total budget and 0.34 per cent of the country’s GDP (gross domestic product).

Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Delhi urged the government to focus more on implementation of the schemes rather than keeping the complete focus on insurance policies for the citizens of this country.

He said, “It is the responsibility of the union government to push the state governments to implement its schemes so that every citizen is able to reap its benefits.”

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 15:15 IST